New in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 03 July 2022 • 22:15

WELL CONNECTED: More efficient electricity supply for Orihuela Costa Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

Light relief FOLLOWING talks with Orihuela’s Infrastructure councillor Angel Noguera, energy company Iberdrola has installed two new transformers in Orihuela Costa, as well as approximately one kilometre of subterranean power cables. Costing more than €400,000, these installations will answer the increasing electricity needs of the Aguamarina area and Cabo Roig.

Cox fire FIRE at a Cox warehouse stocked with pallets spread to an apartment on an upper floor and also affected three lorries parked on nearby land on July 2. Firefighters and equipment from Almoradi and Orihuela had the blaze under control within 50 minutes, the Emergency Services announced afterwards.

Train ride ALICANTE CITY Luis Barcala mayor welcomed the central government’s intention of putting out to tender a rail link between the city and the airport before the end of this year. He also added that he hoped that the project, first requested 20 years ago, “was more than electioneering.”

Pool pests ELCHE city hall has engaged private security guards and stepped up Policia Local patrols at the municipal pools in Torrellano and El Altet. Sniffer dogs recently located drugs at the Torrellano installation, city hall sources said, and antisocial behaviour at both pools has included smoking and swimming full-clothed.

Drying out THE first six months of 2022 were the rainiest that Orihuela has known in 42 years and Torrevieja in 73, according to an analysis by the regional government’s Plan Vega Renhace experts. In both cases, the rainfall was double the amount that would normally fall in a year.

