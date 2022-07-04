Auxiliary health centre woes for patients and doctors in Guardamar (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 04 July 2022 • 17:00

THE Campo de Guardamar auxiliary health centre does not have air-conditioning.

The waiting room at the centre, which attends to residents in the Raso neighbourhood, is so small that some of the patients have to wait outside in the sun.

To make matters worse, the computer is blocked and doctors have to write out prescriptions by hand. Neither are they able to refer patients to specialists or order blood tests or other analyses.

Meanwhile, the town hall has explained that the centre and its upkeep is the responsibility of the regional government, the Generalitat.

With the more recent exception of the computer, all these problems have existed since 2015, maintained the CESM-CV union which represents medical staff.

According to sources quoted in the provincial Spanish press, the union announced that they will report the situation to the Inspeccion de Trabajo work inspectors unless solutions are found.

“The health centre’s serious structural shortcomings are having a negative impact on the doctors’ work and the attention received by patients,” the same sources said.

