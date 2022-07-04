Company, conversation and good food for Calpe U3A Men’s Dining group

By Linda Hall • 04 July 2022 • 10:36
JUNE MEETING: Members of Calpe U3A Men’s Dining group enjoy their latest lunch
Photo credit: Calpe U3A
The venue on this occasion, once more by popular demand, was the Calpe Tennis Club, while the group will be going to Pub Delfin for fish and chips with a traditional British pudding for their July meeting.
Where will they be in August? “Watch this space,” said Men’s Dining member, Andy.
Visit the www.u3acalpe.org website to learn more about the Calpe U3A as well the Men’s Dining group, which meets on the last Thursday of the month.
