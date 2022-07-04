Ever-closer cultural links between Torrevieja (Alicante) and Faleria in Italy

By Linda Hall • 04 July 2022 • 18:08

PIAZZA TORREVIEJA: On the map in Faleria (Italy) Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA mayor Eduardo Dolon recently visited Faleria in Italy to attend the inauguration of Piazza Torrevieja.

“This is a symbol of the friendship that has existed for more than 20 years between the two towns, as in 2014 we named a local street after Faleria,” Dolon said.

Torrevieja’s mayor was accompanied by his Faleria counterpart, Walter Salvadoria and the president of Viterbo province, Alexando Romoli.

Also present were Torrevieja’s deputy mayor, Rosario Martinez, several local councillors, the president of the Los Salerosos Music Society and the Reina de la Sal fiestas’ queen, Victoria Magoñ.

There are also close links between Los Salerosos and the Faleria’s Giuseppe Verdi Band and the La Frustica Folklore Group. Both are appearing in the Ciudad de Torrevieja International Music Festival, which began on July 5 and continues until July 9.

Faleria, population 2,178, in the Latium region is located 35 kilometres north of Rome and 35 kilometres south-east of the provincial capital, Viterbo.

