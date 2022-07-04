Good turnout for Busters Golf Society in Quesada (Alicante) on President’s Day

By Linda Hall • 04 July 2022 • 14:11

PRESIDENT’S DAY: Busters Golf Society members with their prizes Photo credit: Barry Grinsell

FOR a small society, there was a very good turnout of 24 players for Busters Golf Society’s President’s Day.

“Our popular president Barrie Hopkinson made sure our buggies were well-watered and provided many prizes,” said the society’s secretary Barry Grinsell.

La Marquesa golf club in Ciudada Quesada, their venue for the day, was in excellent condition and Barrie, who teed off first, hit a screamer down the middle which was unbeaten that day.

The players returned to their sponsors, Little Leias, in Quesada for the prize-giving with bottles of wine for Nearest the Pin winners Pete List, Nick Monks and vice-captain Terry Sharley.

Barrie Hopkinson won the longest drive and also Nearest the Pin in two on the 15th hole.

Rob Sherrat was Best Front Nine winner with 19 points while Pete List was the Best Back Nine winner with 18 points.

Third place went to Ian Allison with 33 points, with Nick Monks in second place with 35 points.

Winner on the day with 39 points and a cut in handicap was Steve Taggart.

“Finally I would like to thank Barrie Hopkinson for making his day one to remember and also our sponsors Little Leias for looking after us on our return to the bar,” Barry said.

