Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante) is ready for anything this summer

By Linda Hall • 04 July 2022 • 18:51

SUMMER ARRANGEMENTS: Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez Sanchez lists the town’s resources Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

APPROXIMATELY 300 people will work throughout the summer to tackle Pilar de la Horada’s huge seasonal increase in the local population.

Giving details of the arrangements for this summer, Pilar de la Horadada’s mayor Jose Maria Perez Sanchez announced that throughout July and August, the town can call on a fire engine with three firefighters, 52 Policia Local officers, 39 Proteccion Civil volunteers and two ambulances on stand-by 24 hours a day, as well as a third in the town’s coastal area.

Thirty-four lifeguards are on duty on 13 beaches as well as the swimming pool which is open throughout the summer.

The two beaches that are accessible for those with mobility difficulties are equipped with eight amphibious beach chairs as well as 16 amphibious crutches.

A workforce of 75 people are keeping the town’s streets clean and another 14 have been assigned to the beaches, Perez Sanchez said.

Nineteen gardeners and 41 assistants will also be attending to Pilar’s gardens and green spaces.

