Recently-named regional vice-president pays an official visit to her Crevillent (Alicante) hometown

By Linda Hall • 04 July 2022 • 17:30

AITANA MAS: First official visit was to her hometown, Crevillent Photo credit: GVA.es

CREVILLENT-BORN Aitana Mas, the Generalitat vice-president and Equality and Inclusive Policies chief, recently visited her hometown.

Mas took over last month after her predecessor Monica Oltra was forced to resign owing to her alleged part in a supposed coverup involving her ex-husband.

In Mas’s first official appearance she stressed her support for town halls’ Social Services departments and their personnel.

Creating a Public Social Services based on municipalism had been a priority of the regional government’s PSOE-Compromis-Podemos coalition from the outset, Mas said.

“It continues to be our priority,” the vice-president declared, stating her intention of working along the same lines as her predecessor.

During her brief stay in Crevillent, Mas visited the some of the town’s social services installations, including the local Centre for Rehabilitation and Social Integration (CRIS) for those with serious psychological disorders.

