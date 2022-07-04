Recently-named regional vice-president pays an official visit to her Crevillent (Alicante) hometown

By Linda Hall • 04 July 2022 • 17:30
AITANA MAS: First official visit was to her hometown, Crevillent
Photo credit: GVA.es
Mas took over last month after her predecessor Monica Oltra was forced to resign owing to her alleged part in a supposed coverup involving her ex-husband.
In Mas’s first official appearance she stressed her support for town halls’ Social Services departments and their personnel.
Creating a Public Social Services based on municipalism had been a priority of the regional government’s PSOE-Compromis-Podemos coalition from the outset, Mas said.
“It continues to be our priority,” the vice-president declared, stating her intention of working along the same lines as her predecessor.
During her brief stay in Crevillent, Mas visited the some of the town’s social services installations, including the local Centre for Rehabilitation and Social Integration (CRIS) for those with serious psychological disorders.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follocw us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.