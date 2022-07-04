The pride grows for the Lions Club in Vera and District (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 04 July 2022 • 10:05

VERA LIONS: The first batch of new members Photo credit: Vera and District Lions

THESE are exciting times for Vera and District Lions as they welcome 12 new members to the club.

Final figures are now in for their biggest event of the year, the Party in the Park held at the end of May in Ferial el Palmeral in Vera.

With 800 tickets sold, over 1,000 members of the public, volunteers, performers, traders and guests enjoyed the wide variety of music on offer and soaked up the sunshine.

After an absence of three years due to the pandemic, it was a great way to celebrate being able to stage the event again.

Final accounts show that Party in the Park generated close to €6,800 which will help the club to assist people in need in the local community.

“Thanks must go to the hardworking volunteers who made it possible to stage the event and to the many performers who gave their time free to entertain everyone,” Ceri Norman said.

“Thanks are also due to Vera town hall and the sponsors for their support.”

The Vera Lions now move into a new era with a new committee which will be appointed in the coming months, Ceri explained.

“Special thanks are due to our outgoing President and Secretary, Andy and Jo Pearson for all their efforts over the last three years,” she said.

Anybody interested in joining the Lions and helping to serve the local community should contact their secretary Zoe at the veralionssecretary@gmail.com address.

