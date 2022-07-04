Torrevieja (Alicante) Urban Day honoured House with an explosion of colour

By Linda Hall • 04 July 2022 • 23:00

GRAFFITI COMPETITION: Torrevieja’s Urban Day ended with an explosion of colour Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA celebrated Urban Day in the Antonio Soria park on July 2.

Deputy mayor Rosario Martinez Chazarro and the respective councillors for Youth, Urban Image and Public Safety and Emergencies were part of the jury for the town hall’s national graffiti competition, Recycle with Paint House.

The name referred to Raul Sanchez, nicknamed House, a nationally-recognised graffiti artist who had collaborated with Torrevieja town hall on several youth projects. He died, aged 43, in Torrevieja early in January this year.

Thirty “graffiteros” took part in the competition, whose first prize of €3,000 went to Jose Manuel Rodriguez Trigueros. David Maikes Paredes took the €2,000 second prize, followed by Maikel Adolfo Bernal who won the €1,000 third prize. There were also five further prizes of €500.

The free event ended with a Holi Party full of colour, music, laughter accompanied by music from a local DJ.

