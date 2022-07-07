Clean-up operation after spills on Cala Lanuza beach in El Campello

By Linda Hall • 07 July 2022 • 19:09
CALA LANUZA: Temporarily closed after pollution detected
Photo credit: Campello town hall
The Briton was held responsible for emptying his swimming pool directly into the sea. The two residential areas will be fined for allowing spills from septic tanks to reach the beach although both are now connected to the main drainage network.
The tourist complex is currently repairing sewage pipes that leaked onto the road.
The beach, which was closed for several days on health grounds, reopened after the sand was cleaned, turned over and raked and samples of seawater were sent for analysis and pronounced free from pollution.
