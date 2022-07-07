Clean-up operation after spills on Cala Lanuza beach in El Campello

By Linda Hall • 07 July 2022 • 19:09

CALA LANUZA: Temporarily closed after pollution detected Photo credit: Campello town hall

CAMPELLO town hall started legal proceedings against a tourist complex, two urbanisations and a British resident for polluting Cala Lanuza.

The Briton was held responsible for emptying his swimming pool directly into the sea. The two residential areas will be fined for allowing spills from septic tanks to reach the beach although both are now connected to the main drainage network.

The tourist complex is currently repairing sewage pipes that leaked onto the road.

The beach, which was closed for several days on health grounds, reopened after the sand was cleaned, turned over and raked and samples of seawater were sent for analysis and pronounced free from pollution.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.