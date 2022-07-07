Giving4Giving made another four €1,000 donations to local charities in June

By Linda Hall • 07 July 2022 • 12:47

GIVING4GIVING: Gary with Project 4 All’s Jo Holllingworth Photo credit: Gary Burr

EACH month, Gary Burr from the Giving4Giving charity donates to local Costa Blanca charities.

Tone Dysjaland, secretary of Altea-based Corazon Expres – which links those in need with available resources and also provides direct support – received €1,000 to help with supplies for vulnerable families and individuals in June.

Gary’s second €1,000 donation went to Dee, the president of the Doggie Angells animal rescue and rehoming charity.

Project 4 All provides support and food for the homeless in the area between Benidorm and Javea, and Jo Hollingworth and Lois Clark received another €1,000 to help replenish their food bank.

Lastly, another €1,000 went to Social Services in Finestrat social services.

June’s contributions brought Giving4Giving’s total donations up to €240,000.

“We urgently need volunteers at all our shops in Albir, Altea and La Nucia, so if you can spare four hours a week, please call Gary on 603 137 697,” he said.

