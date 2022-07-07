Independence Day pairs competition for Alicante province’s Javea Green Bowls club

By Linda Hall • 07 July 2022 • 13:37

GUEST APPEARANCE: Winners of Corcova Independence Day Pairs competition, plus companion Photo credit: Alan Philips

ENTRIES to the Corcova Independence Day Pairs competition, at Javea Green Bowls Club, were invited to ditch the traditional whites.

Instead, they were asked to don any combination of red, white and blue in honour of US Independence Day on July 4.

There was also a surprise visit from the Statue of Liberty, who watched over the day’s bowling and then assisted when the prizes were presented.

“The day itself was extremely hot and I am sure that the players were please they only had to play three matches,” said Alan Phillips, Javea Green Bowls Club’s Press secretary.

Runners-up were Andy Miles and Dave Morrison from Greenlands Bowls Club, who won all three matches and had a shot difference of Plus 15. However, the winners were the Javea Green team of Tony Walker and Alan Phillips, with three wins and a shot difference of Plus 24.

Club captain, Keith Hamilton thanked Franco for his sponsorship and also the impromptu wine-tasting opportunity which players received during a mid- session break.

Alan Phillips then thanked the visiting clubs for supporting the event in such large numbers and congratulated Dee Hamilton on another superb event.

