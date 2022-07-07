Javea (Alicante) town hall gives advice on avoiding mishaps at sea

By Linda Hall • 07 July 2022 • 19:02

TELEGRAM CHANNEL: Javea’s Beaches department provides information about sea conditions Photo credit: Pixabay

JAVEA town hall in collaboration with the Red Cross lifesaving service now provides up-to-the-minute information about sea conditions.

The Beaches department’s Telegram channel https://t.me/infoplayasxabia is also the same that is used to pass on information regarding the capacity of the Granadella, Portitxol and other coves.

In a bid to prevent the accidents – many of them unnecessary – that regularly occur each summer when swimming or sailing, the Telegram channel will provide information about the weather and the state of the sea, with details of those parts of the coast where currents and undertow are likely to be most dangerous.

The Beaches department has also produced leaflets with giving basic self-protection advice when planning an excursion. This ranges from having a fully-charged mobile, should it be necessary to alert the Emergency Services and remembering to let a relative know estimated departure and arrival times.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.