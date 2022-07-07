Oncology Fast Track for patients living in the Marina Alta (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 07 July 2022 • 16:30

PATIENTS’ COMMITTEE: Denia Health District’s managing director outlines news services Photo credit: Departmento Salud Denia

DENIA hospital hosted the second meeting of the Marina Alta Patients’ Committee, attended by representatives from 20 local associations.

Opening the meeting, Dr Javier Palau, the Denia Health District (DSD) managing director, detailed work carried out since the first meeting last April.

One of the issues raised, recently presented to the Marina Alta’s cancer associations, was the Oncology Fast Track.

“Since 2016 we have been working to improve the situation, incorporating new technology and a case manager,” Dr Palau said.

“There is also a special system for patients who have had to wait longer than the established times specified by the regional government’s Health department.”

The hospital’s Psychiatric Service now has five doctors specialising in psychiatry and is awaiting the arrival of a third, after the summer, Dr Palau said.

He also revealed that, in response to a request made at the first Patients’ Committee meeting, there are now Music Therapy workshops for fibromyalgia.

There will also be preferential circuits for patients with Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (TDHA in Spanish), Dr Palau told those present.

Meanwhile, Quality director Juan Manual Lacalle gave details of the new Functional Diversity Plan to be implemented throughout the Denia Health District.

During the meeting, the Aprosdeco association – which supports those with functional diversity and their families – outlined their Cognitive Accessibility plan to create a digital environment that can include people with cognitive and learning disabilities.

