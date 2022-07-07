Regional president Ximo Puig wants fair shares for the Valencian Community

By Linda Hall • 07 July 2022 • 17:46

SWEARING IN: New Valencian Community delegate with Isabel Rodriguez and Ximo Puig Photo credit: GVA.es

XIMO PUIG, Valencian Community president, called on the central government for more investment and an overhaul of the funding system.

This was vital for ensuring a country that was “fair and with no under-financed or invisible territories.”

Puig was speaking at the swearing-in of Pilar Bernabe, Madrid’s newly-appointed delegate to the Valencian Community, at a ceremony also attended by Isabel Rodriguez, Minister for Territorial Policies.

He requested improved infrastructure with “a scale of Budget investment that the Valencian Community deserves” and distribution of European funds to guarantee the region’s future.

The Generalitat president also announced that he would pressure all political groups in the national parliament to vote in favour of “a wide-ranging agreement” for fair Valencian community funding.

This would include writing off its “historic debt”, the accumulated debt which could have been avoided had the region received funding on a par with other autonomous regions.

“The Valencian Community deserves it,” Puig declared, revealing that region now has a clear post-pandemic roadmap based on new sustainable industry, innovation and a strengthened social welfare system.

“This horizon is opened up by two recent successes, the Volkswagen gigafactory in Sagunto (Castellon) and Ford’s continuance in Almussafes,” he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.