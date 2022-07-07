River Jucar (Valencia) carp reluctant to feed for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club

By Linda Hall • 07 July 2022 • 15:07

FRANK POVEY: Best total weight of 11.9 kilos Photo credit: Jeff Richards

TEULADA-MORAIRA FISHING CLUB visited section B2 of the River Jucar in neighbouring Valencia province for their latest match

It was already 28 degrees at 9am and by lunchtime the water was cloudy,and the temperature had risen to a sticky 33 degrees after a slight shower.

“Fishing was hard on this section today as we always expect during the hot weather, as carp do not feed so much then,” Jeff Richards, club secretary said.

The six contestants caught a total weight of of 29 kilos and 20 fish between them, although only 15 of these were carp.

The best total weight of the day of 11.9 kilos went to Frank Povey, who caught six fish.

Graham Sewell was in second place with five fish (6.1 kilos), followed by Ray Turvey with four fish (4.3 kilos) and Jeff Richards with two (4.2 kilos).

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff said.

For further information, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or frankpovey1@gmail.com).

