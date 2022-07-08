FaXtor contest working up to a Grand Finale in Mojacar (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 08 July 2022 • 17:33

MOJACAR FAXTOR: Ukraine fundraisers provides the chance to perform Photo credit: Pixabay

THE first Mojacar FaXtor talent contest heat was off to a good start at the Emerald Isle on July 4.

“A great night was had by all,” said one of the organisers, Carol Newton.

Sally Grant was the heatwinner and the first contestant through to the Grand Finale, with Stewart Dorricot the runner-up.

“All entrants did well and the scores were tight,” Carol added.

The Mojacar FaXtor is more than a talent contest, as Carol and Shea Fox are fundraising for the Ukrainian Refugee Relief charity.

They are also bringing in more funds via scratch cards and a grand raffle with a first prize of a seven-night break for two in a studio apartment at the San Antonio four-star hotel in Malta. Bed, breakfast and an evening meal, plus drinks, are included.

But there are scores of other prizes, listed in previous editions of the Euro Weekly News and full details are also available from Carol (634381386) or Ron Fazey (44 7910128569 ronfazey1@msn.com).

Listed below are all the places where raffle tickets are now on sale.

Mojacar

Emerald Isle

Shea’s Restaurant

Mimi’s Bar

Carrigans

Chicken Shack

Roof Garden

Etcetera

La Supertienda, Parque Commercial

Kenny’s Bar and Que

Lemon Lounge

Oasis Fashions

Sunflower

Irish Rover

Valerys Music Bar

Wacky Hairdressers

Worzels Cafe Bar

Albox

Lepanto

Arboleas

New Bar Trinidad

Buganvillas

Anto’s

La Alfoquia

The Heathers Bar

Los Gallardos

Ooh La La

Oasis Club Bar-Shop

Turre

Etticut Turre

Something Special

Vera Playa

Bar La Reva

