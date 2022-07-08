FaXtor contest working up to a Grand Finale in Mojacar (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 08 July 2022 • 17:33
MOJACAR FAXTOR: Ukraine fundraisers provides the chance to perform
Photo credit: Pixabay
“A great night was had by all,” said one of the organisers, Carol Newton.
Sally Grant was the heatwinner and the first contestant through to the Grand Finale, with Stewart Dorricot the runner-up.
“All entrants did well and the scores were tight,” Carol added.
The Mojacar FaXtor is more than a talent contest, as Carol and Shea Fox are fundraising for the Ukrainian Refugee Relief charity.
They are also bringing in more funds via scratch cards and a grand raffle with a first prize of a seven-night break for two in a studio apartment at the San Antonio four-star hotel in Malta. Bed, breakfast and an evening meal, plus drinks, are included.
But there are scores of other prizes, listed in previous editions of the Euro Weekly News and full details are also available from Carol (634381386) or Ron Fazey (44 7910128569 ronfazey1@msn.com).
Listed below are all the places where raffle tickets are now on sale.
Mojacar
Emerald Isle
Shea’s Restaurant
Mimi’s Bar
Carrigans
Chicken Shack
Roof Garden
Etcetera
La Supertienda, Parque Commercial
Kenny’s Bar and Que
Lemon Lounge
Oasis Fashions
Sunflower
Irish Rover
Valerys Music Bar
Wacky Hairdressers
Worzels Cafe Bar
Albox
Lepanto
Arboleas
New Bar Trinidad
Buganvillas
Anto’s
La Alfoquia
The Heathers Bar
Los Gallardos
Ooh La La
Oasis Club Bar-Shop
Turre
Etticut Turre
Something Special
Vera Playa
Bar La Reva
