News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 08 July 2022 • 14:02

NOISY PARTIES: Increasing complaints about summer fiestas continuing into the early hours Photo credit: Benissa town hall

Quiet please BENISSA’S Tourism councillor Jorge Ivars, Policia Local and Guardia Civil officers recently discussed with the tourist accommodation sector increased complaints about the noisy summer fiestas that continue into the early hours. Following the meeting, Ivars announced an imminent campaign reminding tourists of their rights but also their obligations.

Quiet siesta CONSTRUCTION work and other noisy activities in Javea must cease between 3pm and 5pm and stop for the night from 8pm to 9am on weekdays as well as at the weekend. This timetable remains in place until August 31 with exceptions made only for emergency or municipal repairs.

Outside help VILLAJOYOSA’S Social Services and Equality department requested €175,000 from the Diputacion provincial council to offset increased spending on families and vulnerable residents affected by restrictions during the Covid pandemic, with another €122,000 to compensate expenditure on Ukrainian refugees. Both grants have now been approved, the town hall announced.

Long journey TEULADA-MORAIRA’S Tourism councillor Alejandro Llobell, who triggered a change in the local government by crossing the chamber floor, claims a travel allowance to drive from Teulada to Moraira’s Tourism department. He only does so when an official car is not available, he explained during the last plenary session.

Big plans BENIDORM town hall intends to spend approximately €13.7 million of it Sustainable Urban Development (EDUSI) cash from Brussels on a total overhaul of the Bull Ring and the surrounding area. Built 60 years ago the building has been unused for several years, owing to it bad structural condition.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.