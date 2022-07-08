Pictures of water in all its forms at Mojacar (Almeria) exhibition

By Linda Hall • 08 July 2022 • 20:31

PAMEN MERCHANTE: Spends her time between Valencia and Mojacar Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

VALENCIAN artist Pamen Merchante is currently showing her work at Mojacar’s La Fuente municipal art centre.

Visitors can “submerge” themselves in her pictures, whose sole theme is water in all its forms.

The artist also has a surprise in store for visitors, as they will also be confronted by Marchante’s “precious stones” collected from Mojacar beaches over the past year.

Those attending the exhibition can interact with Merchante’s pictures by wetting the stones to appreciate the patterns and colours that appear in an explosion of light and colour that only Nature can create.

If a particular stone attracts a visitor’s attention, they are free to take it home with them in exchange for a donation to the Fundacion Ecomar.

This non-profitmaking organisation, founded in 1991 by Teresa Zabell – the only Spanish woman to win two gold Olympic medals – is committed to helping the planet by removing polluting plastic from the sea, rivers and beaches.

Pamen Merchante has shown her pictures throughout Spain, the UK and the US and now spends her time between Valencia and Mojacar.

The exhibition at La Fuente is open until the end of July, Wednesday to Friday, from 10am until 1pm and on Saturdays and Sundays between 10am and 2pm.

