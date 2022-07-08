Seaweed on the beaches in Calpe (Alicante) is there to stay

By Linda Hall • 08 July 2022 • 11:40

STORM PROTECTION: Seaweed on beaches protects against erosion Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE town hall will leave Posidonia seaweed on its beaches this summer in line with a new regional law.

This protects both the environmentally-vital Posidonia meadows and the washed-up seaweed whose presence on beaches helps to prevent erosion.

On Calpe’s Cantal Roig and Puerto Blanco beaches the Posidonia has been left on the shore, while on others including Cala Calalga and Cala Morello, the seaweed has of the beach.

As the much-visited La Fossa is too small to accommodate the accumulated seaweed, the town hall has asked the Generalitat for permission to transfer it to a plot of municipal land before returning it to the beach at the end of September.

Calpe town hall also stressed the need to explain to swimmers and beachgoers that the Posidonia should not be regarded as dirty or litter.

“On the contrary, its presence in the water and on the shore is a clear sign that the seawater is clear and free of pollution,” town hall sources said.

