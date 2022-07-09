Almeria province health centres will open (practically) all hours this summer

By Linda Hall • 09 July 2022 • 13:17

JUNTA VISIT: Health chief Juan de la Cruz Belmonte at the San Jose health centre Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

ANDALUCIA’S SAS Health system is contracting another 1,631 health professionals to cover holidays in Almeria province this summer.

The additional staff means that 136 primary care health centres will remain open in July and August. The 92 per cent that open in the afternoon and early evenings can continue to do so, along with an A and E service at 35 centres.

As a result, the San Jose primary care health centre in Nijar will open each day from 8am until 8pm until September 15.

The centre will also be able to call on a mobile unit with a doctor, nurse and assistant to ensure a rapid response in an emergency.

Located in one of the town’s principal tourist areas, the San Jose centre’s catchment area doubles in size from 1,500 to 3,000 during the high season.

“This is one of the measures included in the Plan Verano (Summer Plan), introduced to meet increased demand along the Almeria coast during the summer,” said Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, who heads the Junta’s Health and Families department on a recent visit to the San Jose centre.

Resources have been adjusted to meet the summer demands as the province’s population and tourism moves towards the coast while ensuring the viability of the Plan de Vacaciones holiday scheme for medical staff, De la Cruz Belmonte said.

