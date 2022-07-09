Almeria province hospitality association ASHAL joins the Club de la Tapa

By Linda Hall • 09 July 2022 • 12:00

TAPAS: Promote the wide range of Almeria’s agrifoods sector Photo credit: CC/Elemaki

ASHAL, the association which represents Almeria’s hospitality industry, has joined the Club de la Tapa.

This Hosteleria España (Spanish Hospitality) project sets out to promote and defend Tapas, whether traditional, gourmet, paid-for or complementary, as a sign of identity. ASHAL is now encouraging its members throughout the province to take part in the project.

“Tapas are not only an attraction in themselves, but they are also creations from our kitchens that use local produce which promotes the wide range of Almeria’s agrifoods sector,” said ASHAL’S president Pedro Sanchez-Fortun.

The association’s announcement coincided with the conclusion of World Tapas Day, which in fact ran for more than two weeks between June 16 and July 3.

More than 50 Almeria province bars and restaurants took part in the campaign and ASHAL is now collating all the tickets sent in from participating establishments. These will enter a draw whose results are due to be announced shortly.

