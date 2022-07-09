Environmentalists form human chain to fill Cabo de Gata (Almeria) Salinas

By Linda Hall • 09 July 2022 • 17:46

SALT BEDS: Las Salinas as they were before the spring rains photo credit: andalucia.org

APPROXIMATELY 500 people formed a human chain passing buckets of seawater from Torreon de San Miguel to the Cabo de Gata salt beds.

The usually water-filled area, which is also officially-protected, is now completely dry, threatening the waterfowl and other birds that live there. Ironically the salt beds dried up owing to the torrential spring rains which washed stones and gravel into the area, blocking and damaging the channels that usually bring in seawater.

The July 9 initiative was organised by the Cabo de Gata Me Mata cultural association in protest at “inaction” on the part of the Junta de Andalucia and the Union Salinera salt-extraction company.

Aranzazu Martin, the Junta’s acting delegate to Almeria, announced on July 9 that the regional government had, on the contrary, acted with “maximum rapidity” regarding the salt beds.

“A group of specialist from the Territorial Delegation are now on hand should it be necessary to take action on the spot,” Martin told the Spanish media.

“The Junta took steps from the moment the Union Salinera warned that there was a problem on June 7,” she said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.