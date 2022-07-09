In the swim at the Huercal-Overa (Almeria) municipal pool this summer

By Linda Hall • 09 July 2022 • 19:16
HUERCAL-OVERA: Swimming for all at the totally accessible municipal pool
Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall
Mayor Domingo Fernandez and Sports councillor Maria del Mar Meca recently visited the pool where they met members of the Virgen del Rio Occupational Centre as they practised aqua-gym.
Over the next few weeks, other groups will join them, Fernandez and Meca announced.
“The gym and hydrotherapy sessions led by qualified instructors bring health benefits and at the same time users can relax and enjoy themselves,” the mayor said.
Huercal-Overa’s pool is totally accessible, the Sports councillor added, and is also equipped with a hoist so that persons with reduced mobility can still use the pool, on equal terms with other residents.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
