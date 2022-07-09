Kamikaze driver from Turre causes head-on A-7 collision near Huercal-Overa (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 09 July 2022 • 15:24

A-7 COLLISION: Turre man drove into a lorry Photo credit: Guardia Civil

A TURRE kamikaze driver is under investigation after causing a head-on collision with a lorry on the A-7.

A Guardia Civil patrol from Vera were first on the scene after several motorists alerted the Emergency Services after witnessing the accident on June 29. Officers administered first aid and also called an ambulance, given the nature of the accident.

Witnesses reported that the car was driving towards Cartagena on the Almeria-bound lane before the collision occurred at 4.15am near the 688-kilometre marker inside the Huercal-Overa town limits.

Having inspected the scene of the accidents and after taking statements from witnesses, Guardia Civil sources later revealed that the car had driven at least 10 kilometres in the wrong direction.

The Turre driver now faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, refusing to take an alcohol-drugs test and dangerous driving.

