News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 09 July 2022 • 21:05
PAWS-PATS: €250 raised through a raffle will help the Los Gallardos animal shelter
Photo credit: Paul Dawson
Big donation PAUL DAWSON of Sunshine Charters donated a voucher for a Sunset cruise for two people to raise money for the Los Gallardos-based PAWS-PATAS animal shelter. They sold 100 of the €2.50 tickets, giving the shelter a massive €250 which was not only urgently needed but also greatly appreciated.
Naughty boys MULTINATIONAL construction companies linked to projects that include infrastructure for the AVE high speed train in Almeria province face multimillion fines for price-fixing over the last 25 years, the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) announced. This will not affect the AVE’s estimated 2026 arrival, CNMC sources said.
Don’t do it DESPITE warning notices of fines of up to €60,000, beachgoers continue to take selfies on the jutting Los Escullos rock in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park. The fossil dune, which is approximately 125,000 years old, is not only extremely fragile but anybody climbing it risks a fall.
Bare facts THE €400,000 remodelling project for the Natsun urbanisation roads in Vera Playa has concluded, announced Infrastructure councillor Alfonso Garcia. Work also included improvements to the main drainage network, telephone cables, streetlighting and gardens in one of Spain’s first naturist urbanisations which originally opened in the late 1970s.
New role JUAN ANTONIO LORENZO, mayor of Seron since 1999 who has won every municipal election with an overall majority, announced his resignation. He will concentrate on his new role as a regional MP so that his successor – yet to be announced – can give Seron the attention it deserves, Lorenzo said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.