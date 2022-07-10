Canal del Progres in Guardamar (Alicante) proves a challenge for anglers

By Linda Hall • 10 July 2022 • 12:36

PROGRES CANAL: Plenty of fish but proved elusive for Carp-R-US members Photo credit: Dezidor

AFTER a week’s break from match fishing, Carp-R-Us resumed their Summer-Autumn series on Canal del Progres in Guardamar.

“The stretch near Mercadona has changed a lot in recent years,” said club secretary Steve Fell.

“It used to contain many fish-holding features which were home to some large, difficult-to-catch carp,” he explained. “Then it was cleared and dredged, returning it to the original concrete channel.”

Now vegetation is returning to the far bank and the water itself has large beds of streamer weed, which are ideal for the fish but a challenge for the angler.

“Although there were plenty of fish to be seen, they were largely elusive,” Steve said.

The match was won by Terry Screen who turned up with his beloved centre-pin reel, determined to trot maggots. Undeterred by the large beds of weeds, he did just that to weigh in 3.4 kilos.

Steve Fell was second with 1.7 kilos, followed by Jeremy Fardoe in third place and Tony Flett in fourth.

Further information about the club can be found on its website http://www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or the Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca Facebook page.

