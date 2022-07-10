Dream comes true for multicultural centre in Hondon de los Frailes (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 10 July 2022 • 18:00

OPENING SOON: The Dream Centre in Hondon de Los Frailes Photo credit: Ann and Steve Laidlow

THE Dream Centre will open in Hondon de los Frailes on July 17.

This registered charity is run by Acorn International Ministries, a non-government, non-profit organisation.

Ann and Steve Laidlow, directors of Acorn International Ministries and Yayasan Acorn Indonesia, have more than 50 years of national and international ministry experience between them. They have travelled extensively throughout the world and are ordained as Ministers of Gospel and Bishops.

The Hondon Dream Centre will reach out to the general public as a multipurpose international facility for the elderly, adults, the young and children.

“We are here to love and not to hate; to soothe and not provoke; to serve; to respect their dignity; and to treat them as human beings; while helping them discover an extraordinary life,” Ann and Steve said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.