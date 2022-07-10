Hiram Abif Lodge in Alicante City ready to support local charities

By Linda Hall • 10 July 2022 • 13:40

MASONS’ DONATION: €2,000 for the San Gabriel social dining room Photo credit: Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia

AFTER the Provincial Grand Master of Valencia asked for support for four principal charities this year, the Hiram Abif lodge wasted no time in responding.

Together with the Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia, masons from the Alicante City-based lodge made a €2,000 donation to the San Gabriel soup kitchen.

The master was received by Antonio Moya, president of the association that runs the San Gabriel social dining room, and Antonio Nieto, a member of the management team.

The Hiram Abif lodge are already planning to continue helping this soup kitchen in the future.

This institution carries out enormous work for the benefit of many people who are in real need in Alicante province, but there is still a huge amount to do.

“Unfortunately,” a spokesman said, “we believe this will increase significantly in the coming months.”

Hiram Abif lodge also expressed deepest gratitude for the important contribution made by the Provincial Grand Master and the Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia.

Any person who is interested in becoming a Freemason, should contact William G Turney, Press officer for the Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia, at the prensa@glpvalencia.com email address.

