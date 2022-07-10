Solutions in sight at last for Camposol residents in Mazarron (Murcia)

By Linda Hall • 10 July 2022 • 14:54

POSITIVE STEP: Camposol residents look forward to solving current deficiencies Photo credit: Camposol Residents Association

THE Campsol Residents Association (CRA) applauded Mazarron town hall’s decision to constitute a round table on July 6.

This will seek solutions for the deficiencies and infrastructure problems affecting the Camposol urbanisation, with special emphasis on the grave risk of flooding in Sector D.

The initial meeting was attended by representatives from all political parties at the town hall, representatives of the regional government, the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura – responsible for the area’s waterways – and Camposol residents, represented by the CRA.

“The round table, and our inclusion in it, is a positive step forward and I would like to thank our mayor, Gaspar Miras Lorente, for including the CRA,” CRA president Phillip Gelling announced after the inaugural meeting.

“I would also like to thank Alicia Jimenez from the Partido Popular and the Ciudadanos councillors for their support in ensuring that we were included,” Mr Gelling said. “I am sure that with goodwill and cooperation from all sides, substantial progress can be achieved.”

Speaking afterwards, he pointed out that deficiencies in Camposol affect approximately 5,000 residents, especially those affected by the Sector D floods.

“During this first meeting I raised my concerns for the health and safety of residents, given the serious risk of flooding. Therefore, I am pleased that the round table is giving priority to the search for a solution,” he said.

“Our position is constructive,” added the CRA’s legal adviser Gerardo Vazquez Nuñez, who also attended the meeting.

“We hope that between us we can deliver solutions for Camposol as soon as possible, given that nobody wants to repeat the experience of the terrible 2014 flooding,” he said.

“This first meeting was an introductory one and I left it feeling positive and optimistic. The next meeting will be in September, when I hope that significant advances will be made.”

