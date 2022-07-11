Elche (Alicante) mayor thanks Rotarians for their commitment to the city

By Linda Hall • 11 July 2022 • 12:52

ROTARY DINNER: Elche’s mayor Carlos Gonzalez thanks members for their commitment to the city Photo credit: Elche city hall

ELCHE mayor Carlos Gonzalez thanked local Rotary clubs for their commitment and support for the city.

Accompanied by Economic Promotion and Social Rights councillors Carles Molina and Mariano Valera, the mayor was speaking at the traditional changeover of Rotary presidents.

Thanking past and present presidents for assisting Elche in making progress, Gonzalez also congratulated this year’s winners of the Paul Harris prize.

This is Rotary’s highest award and given to a Rotarian or member of the community who has made an outstanding contribution to the community.

The mayor also expressed his satisfaction at having the chance to talk to, and exchange points of view with, members of Elche’s various Rotary clubs.

“Their principal interest is working for Elche and helping it to progress, without losing sight of the focus on solidarity and the values at the heart of all their activities,” Gonzalez said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.