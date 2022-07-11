Forty-three jobs for the unemployed in Torre de la Horadada (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 11 July 2022 • 13:34

NEW INTAKE: 43 Pilar de la Horadada residents will be in work until October Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADADA town hall is providing work for 43 people between now and October.

This has been made possible thanks to a €188,273 subsidy from Spain’s Public Employment Service (SEPE), explained Susi Sanchez and Adrian Lopez, respective councillors for Employment and Public Services.

All those who have been taken on were previously unemployed and the selection process was carried out by Valencian Community’s Employment and Training service, LABORA.

The new employees will be clearing and cleaning vegetation from rural roads and public areas.

“Thanks to your work, our town will be better cared for at a time when this is most needed, with tourism at its height,” Sanchez said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.