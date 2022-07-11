Summer evening party for the Rojales Pantomime Group in Algorfa (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 11 July 2022 • 10:41
NIGHT OUT: Members of the Rojales Pantomime Group in Lo Crispin
Photo credit: Rojales Pantomime Group
It was one of the many social events organised throughout the year which have kept the Group together during the troublesome few years when performances have had to be cancelled.
“The good news is that lots of new and very talented members have been recruited,” the Group’s Valerie O’Reilly said.
“Rehearsals have already started for this year’s pantomime, Treasure Island, which the Group are determined to perform this year for all you lovely people.”
Performances are planned for December 1, 2 and 3 at the Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio.
The rum will flow, there will be plenty of “Yo-ho-hoing” together with songs, slapstick, piracy and audience participation – Oh yes you will! – and the fun and games associated with a truly British pantomime.
“So make a date to join us when we go treasure hunting in the Caribbean with Long John Silver and his motley pirate crew, plus a few surprise pirates and, of course, Polly the Parrot,” Valerie said.
Rojales Pantomime Group are proud to have raised funds for many local charities in the past and this year will be no exception, as monies will be donated from the Treasure Island production.
“Not only will you have a great night out, but you will also be helping very needy charities,” Valerie said.
