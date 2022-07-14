A passageway in Benissa (Alicante) is in need of a name

By Linda Hall • 14 July 2022 • 11:00
NEW PASSAGE: Benissa residents invited to choose its name
Photo credit: Benissa town hall
The town hall Equality councillor Lorena Ivars, explained that the initiative came from Benissa’s Equality Committee, a local advisory body whose proposals and opinions are not necessarily binding although on this occasion Ivars has acted on its suggestion.
The town hall is carrying out the poll on its website and social media, inviting Benissa’s local population to choose between Dressmakers, Embroiders, Canners or Laundresses as a name for the new passageway.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
