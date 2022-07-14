A passageway in Benissa (Alicante) is in need of a name

By Linda Hall • 14 July 2022 • 11:00

NEW PASSAGE: Benissa residents invited to choose its name Photo credit: Benissa town hall

BENISSA residents were asked to select a name for the passageway that connects Calle Castellon and Calle Santa Barbara.

The town hall Equality councillor Lorena Ivars, explained that the initiative came from Benissa’s Equality Committee, a local advisory body whose proposals and opinions are not necessarily binding although on this occasion Ivars has acted on its suggestion.

The town hall is carrying out the poll on its website and social media, inviting Benissa’s local population to choose between Dressmakers, Embroiders, Canners or Laundresses as a name for the new passageway.

