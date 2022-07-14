Invaders repelled as Altea (Alicante) town hall eradicates non-native reeds from stream

By Linda Hall • 14 July 2022 • 13:45

BRAÑA STREAM: Invasive reeds removed from Altea watercourse Photo credit: Altea town hall

ALTEA town hall’s Environment department is eradicating invasive species from the stream that runs down to the La Olla beach.

Last year the town undertook to clear a 900-metre section of the watercourse, known as both the Braña and the La Olla stream – between the beach as far as the CV-755 road near the nursery.

This followed an agreement with the Confederacion Hidrografica del Jucar (CHJ), which is responsible for all waterways in the River Jucar basin, explained Altea’s Environment councillor Josep Orozco.

Having been cleared of non-native vegetation, the streambed has been covered with heavy-duty plastic sheeting to prevent regrowth, particularly the giant reeds known as Arundo Donax.

These posed a threat to the ecological quality of the area while impacting on native species. The reeds were also both a fire and a flood risk, although for different reasons, the councillor added.

“What we are doing now will improve the landscape and the function of the stream while providing a refuge for local wildlife and vegetation,” Orozco said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.