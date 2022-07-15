Javea (Alicante) town hall steps in after contractors leave potholes in road

By Linda Hall • 15 July 2022 • 11:23

TEMPORARY REPAIRS: Raised manhole covers posed problems for drivers Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA town hall is having to repair the Cami dels Castellans road to minimise traffic problems.

The company contracted to extend the main drainage network left the work unfinished and failed to re-asphalt the road where needed, explained Urban Development councillor, Pepa Gisbert.

Following residents’ complaints, town hall employees are removing stones and gravel, filling in potholes and levelling the areas that surrounded the raised manhole covers.

These were only temporary repairs, Gisbert said, and in the meantime the speed limit has been reduced to 20 kilometres per hour.

Apologising for the inconvenience, Gisbert said that the town hall was rescinding its agreement with the contractors, who had not met the stipulated deadline.

Only 150 of the planned 1,192 metres of sewage pipes have yet to be installed and the town hall will now put the remainder out to tender, Gisbert said.

This was likely to take several months to complete, hence the need to carry out the emergency repairs to guarantee a minimum of safety for drivers, the councillor explained.

