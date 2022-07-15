News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 15 July 2022 • 17:11

CLIFFTOP FALL: Difficult rescue in inaccessible spot for local firefighters photo credit: Bomberos Diputacion de Alicante

Sea rescue A DIVER who saw a man fall from a clifftop lookout in Cala de Finestrat on July 11 removed him from the sea while alerting the Emergency Services. Firefighters who needed two hours to reach the inaccessible zone took with them a paramedic to tranquilise the agitated victim.

Fiestas switch TEN days before Villajoyosa’s Moros y Cristianos celebrations, which are due to start on July 24, Fiestas councillor Marta Selles temporarily resigned from the post, citing personal reasons. She has been substituted by Isabel Perona, a previous Fiestas councillor who declared that she was “ready for the challenge.”

Second life THE old and unused Lloixa high school building in San Juan should be converted into a conservatoire and multipurpose community centre, the Urban Development, Education and Culture councillor suggested. If the €200,000 project goes ahead, the town hall would apply for a subsidy from the Diputacion provincial council.

Your say LA NUCIA residents can participate in an online poll in Valenciano focusing on Social Responsibility at https://forms.gle/1aS3rbt3ATF9rMuG8 until July 22. The town hall is carrying out the four-minute survey to assess local views on social issues and will subsequently add these to its own Social Responsibility Promotion Plan.

No tax DENIA’S mayor Vicent Grimalt announced that the municipality has no intention of applying the proposed Tourist Tax now this is law. “This is not the right time to introduce new taxes,” said Grimalt although he belongs to the same PSPV socialist party that backed the Compromis-Unidas Podemost initiative.

