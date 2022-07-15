Safe summer for residents and visitors to Alicante province this year

By Linda Hall • 15 July 2022 • 15:49

REINFORCEMENTS: Some of the officers seconded to Alicante province this summer Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM’S Levante beach saw the July 15 launch of Alicante province’s Safe Summer Plan.

The presentation was attended by Benidorm mayor Toni Perez and Public Safety councillor Lorenzo Martinez, together with Araceli Poblador, the central government’s Sub-delegate, and the provincial police commissioner, Manuel Lafuente.

The police presence this summer will be reinforced with an additional 225 police officers seconded to Alicante province from other parts of Spain.

The majority will be assigned to stations to Alicante City and Benidorm, but others will be allocated to Elda, Alcoy, Elche and Orihuela.

During the presentation, Lafuente had words of praise for Benidorm’s SATE office where foreign tourists wishing to report a crime receive police attention in their own language.

Toni Perez agreed with the commissioner on the importance of sending out a message “safety, calmness, confidence and approachability.” The mayor also emphasised that Benidorm was a town which looked after people.

“But what we like even more is looking after the people who take care of us,” he said.

It was precisely because of this that it was essential for tourists to feel that they were in safe hands.

“Many visitors choose to come here because they feel it is a safe destination, over and above the climate,” Perez said.

“And that is something which requires effort and resources on a permanent basis,” he added, emphasising the successful collaboration between Benidorm’s Policia Nacional and Policia Local.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.