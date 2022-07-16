Almanzora Valley (Almeria) growers’ hopes for Valencia water deal dry up

By Linda Hall • 16 July 2022 • 20:23

FAILED DEAL: Almanzora growers had hoped to buy irrigation water from the Acequia Real del Jucar syndicate Photo credit: Acequia Real del Jucar

ALMANZORA VALLEY growers who need to irrigate 24,000 hectares of crops said goodbye to River Jucar water.

Although the central government originally authorised the transfer from Valencia province, Environment minister Teresa Ribera has now suspended the project.

According to reports in the provincial Spanish media, this was the result of political pressure from Valencia’s regional government, the Generalitat, and 20 environmental groups.

The Aguas del Almanzora irrigation syndicate, which was prepared to pay €15 million for 50 cubic hectometres of water over the next five years, expressed their disappointment when deal fell through.

What made the situation even worse, Aguas del Almanzora sources said, was knowing that the Ministry had earlier ordered the release of 73 cubic hectometres of water from the Tous reservoir in Valencia province to prevent flooding.

Meanwhile, growers in Almeria’s Levante area, including Cuevas, Vera, Huercal-Overa and Pulpi, will now have to look elsewhere for solutions and irrigation water.

The Cuevas del Almanzora desalination plant is still inoperative following flood damage 10 years ago and they must now rely on aquifers or ruinously expensive desalinated water from the Acuamed plant in Carboneras.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.