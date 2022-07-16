Real pleasure as work finishes on Calle Real in Cantoria (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 16 July 2022 • 21:11

PURI SANCHEZ: Cantoria’s mayor satisfied with major work on Calle Real Photo credit: Cantoria town hall

CALLE REAL, one of Cantoria’s principal streets, has had a facelift after 20 years.

Cantoria town hall announced that after six months and an investment of €250,000, work was finally completed.

Puri Sanchez, Cantoria’s mayor, pointed out that residents could finally count on state-of-the-art general services that would increase the value of their properties and improve their quality of life.

“We have done much more than repair a street, what we have done is start afresh,” Sanchez said.

“Everything is new, cutting edge and totally finished,” the mayor continued. “Nobody will need to carry out more work in order to connect to utilities.

“We have only done what we have done in many other parts of town, but finishing Calle Real is especially satisfying because we are beginning to see that we are achieving everything we set out to do,” Sanchez said.

