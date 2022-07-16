Turre (Almeria) joins VioGen to provide more protection against gender violence

By Linda Hall • 16 July 2022 • 12:38

MORE PROTECTION: Turre’s Local Government Board votes to join VioGen system Photo credit: Turre town hall

TURRE has joined other Almeria municipalities by adopting the VioGen system for protecting the victims of gender violence.

This brings up to 26 the number of towns and cities in Almeria province where the Policia Local join the Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil as well as other Policia Local forces in protecting women who are threatened by violent partners.

The Viogen network makes it easier to control the situations of risk that these women are exposed to and to raise the alert if these escalate, providing adequate protection and preventing further violence.

At present, the Guardia Civil are currently monitoring 20 cases of domestic violence that have been reported in Turre.

