Better than expected match for Carp-R-Us anglers at El Bosquet (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 17 July 2022 • 13:37

EL BOSQUET: A good day’s fishing for Carp-R-Us Photo credit: El Bosquet Carp Fisheries

ROUND SIX of the Carp-R-Us Summer-Autumn Series was held at the El Bosquet complex in the El Hondo national park.

“Expectations were not high,” explained club secretary, Steve Fell. “Temperatures were predicted to reach the mid-30s and a large charity match had been fished at the venue the day before where weights had been relatively poor,” he said.

“However, we were wrong and the fishing was quite good.”

Ken Wilcock, making one of his rare appearances, was first on Peg 2 with 22.7 kilos, caught using pole and bread.

Second on Peg 1b was Tony Flett, with 16.3 kilos caught on pole and sweetcorn. Third from Peg 5 was Willie Moons who fished his usual feeder tactics to take 12.5 kilos.

Steve Fell on Peg 7 came fourth with 10.1 kilos caught by switching between feeder with corn and pole with bread.

Further information about the club can be found on the www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website the Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca Facebook page.

