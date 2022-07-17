First national tennis title for young Vega Baja (Alicante) tennis player

By Linda Hall • 17 July 2022 • 16:09
CHARO ESQUIVA: The young tennis player with the Manuel Alonso Memorial trophy
Photo credit: Club de Tenis de Torrevieja
Seeded number one for the championship in Logroño (La Rioja), Charo defeated Canary Islands player, Gabriela Paun 6-1, 6-1 in the final to take her first national title. She received the Manuel Alonso Memorial trophy which Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Feliciano Lopez and Garbiñe Muguruza all won as they set out on their tennis-playing careers.
She also took the doubles title, playing with Marta Pico who, like Charo, is a member of the Torrevieja Club de Tenis.
“Charo had an extraordinary week during what has been a superb first half of the tennis season,” the club said, announcing that the young player is currently competing in the European Junio Championships in the Czech Republic which finish on July 24
