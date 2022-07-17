News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 17 July 2022 • 12:47

GARRUCHA EMBLEM: Iconic anchor returns to the seafront Photo credit: Garrucha town hall

Anchor returns GARRUCHA’S iconic anchor, which once presided the Plaza del Ancla but was removed when this was remodelled, has been re-sited in a prime location adjoining the seafront. Never used as a ship’s anchor, it was originally used to attach buoys and brought to the surface in the 80s.

Rescue help THANKS to raffles, beer draws and other initiatives at Mojacar’s Emerald Isle, €605 has been raised for Kim’s Animal Rescue Charity. This amount, at Kim Halliwell’s request, will go to the Centro Veterinario Costa Indalo at the Parque Commercial in Mojacar, where all her rescued animals are treated.

Doing sums FORTY Almeria province town halls were free of debts last year, an improvement on 2012 when there were only 15. The remaining 63, which ran up a total of €365 million between them, included Albox , Cantoria, Carboneras, Garrucha, Mojacar, Turre and Vera in the province’s Levante area.

Home grown BBVA bank and the Roca brothers whose Celler Can Roca restaurant is rated the world’s best, announced the winners of their annual selection of Spain’s finest organic products. This year an award has gone to courgettes produced by a family-owned Nijar company which works with 200 local growers.

Lady luck THE twice-weekly Primitiva lottery smiled on a La Mojonera resident who won €1 million on July 14 thanks to the El Joker (The Joker), another option for punters who pay an extra €1. The winning coupon was processed in Calle Tierno Galvan, announced the State Lotteries body, SELAE.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.