September opening confirmed for relocated fishing sector at Torrevieja (Alicante) port

By Linda Hall • 17 July 2022 • 22:36
PORT PROJECT: Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon explains details to Rebeca Torro
Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall
Rebeca Torro, who heads the regional government’s Territorial Policies and Public Works department, confirmed the inauguration date while visiting Torrevieja on July 14.
Relocating the fishing industry’s sector was a condition that the Generalitat imposed on Inmuebles y Negocios del Sol, owned by local businessman Enrique Riquelme, before granting permission to develop the port as a leisure and commercial area.
The 7,000-square metre fishing complex project, which is costing €20 million, involves creating vehicle and pedestrian access. It also includes rehabilitating the existing ice factory, the Generalitat’s offices and the customs building, which Torro also visited.
“Thanks to this collaboration between the public and private sectors, the 80,000 square metres of Torrevieja port can be regenerated and its value increased,” Torro said.
“This in turn will bring important benefits to the town’s residents and its many visitors.”
The entire Puerto de Torrevieja project centres on creating attractive urban resources linking the port with Torrevieja’s emblematic promenades without physical or visual barriers between the town centre and the sea, Torro added.
She pointed out that ports formerly turned their backs on towns. “The Generalitat is working to create port-town connections, opening them up to the local population,” Torro said. “We want ports to be accessible, sustainable and to balance economic development.”
