Guardamar (Alicante) town hall provides safe Punto Violeta during the fiestas

By Linda Hall • 18 July 2022 • 11:00

GUARDAMAR FIESTAS: Continue until July 25 Photo credit: Guardamar town hall

GUARDAMAR’S fiestas, which began on July 15 and continue until July 25, include a Punto Violeta.

Purple is internationally recognised as the colour of feminism and in Spain a Punto Violeta is an officially-designated space where victims of any kind of sexist aggression can receive help and attention. A Punto Violeta is now a common feature during town and other fiestas which in the past have had a notorious reputation for sexist violence towards girls and women.

Guardamar town hall has installed a stand in front of the Molivent primary school where a psychologist and a social worker will be on hand with information on preventing sexist violence as well as advice on coping with an attack.

The town hall is also distributing 3,000 freebies during the fiestas, all with slogans condemning sexist violence.

