News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 18 July 2022 • 16:37

UNEXPECTED LEGACY: Generalitat inherited 31 coins after a Valencian Community resident died without heirs or a will Photo credit: GVA.es

Nice windfall THE regional government received €32,000 after auctioning off 31 Austro-Hungarian 24-carat gold coins which came into its possession after their previous owner died without heirs or a will. Two-thirds of the cash will be used for social purposes and the remainder for cultural sponsorship, a Generalitat spokesman said.

No trees ELCHE city hall intends to re-zone land in El Altet so that campsites and hotels can be built there. At present the land at the district’s eastern end is classified as woodland which, as municipal sources quoted in the Spanish media commented, does not “match the actual facts.”

Merry month SPAIN’s National Statistics Institute (INE) announced that the Valencian Community experienced its best May for several years with tourists leaving €802 million, a 419 per cent increase on 2021. INE also found that despite spending less time in the region’s coastal and inland resorts, tourists spent more cash.

Please no MORE than 1,700 people signed a petition to save Torrevieja’s Doña Sinforosa park, which will be completely transformed once two 27-storey apartment blocks are built on the seafront. Opposition parties on Torrevieja council are also organising a demonstration for July 31 in a bid to reverse the project’s planning permission.

Local talent BLANCA PALOMA has been chosen to officially announce Elche’s fiestas next month. The Elche-born singer who now lives in El Altet and has a Fine Arts degree from Miguel Hernandez University, was a finalist in the Benidorm Fest competition to select Spain’s Eurovision Song Contest entry.

