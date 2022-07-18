Ukrainian residents complete Spanish course in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 18 July 2022 • 11:41

PANGEA COURSE: Ukrainian residents finished their course in basic Spanish Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S Spanish lessons for Ukrainian refugees living in the town have now concluded.

The six-week course, which began in June, was organised by the town hall’s Social Services department and subsidised by the Diputacion provincial council.

Pilar’s Social Services councillor Marina Saez wished the Ukrainian pupils “a rapid integration into the town” and stressed that non-Spanish residents can always count on the municipality’s OAPMI PANGEA office. Here they will receive personal attention and the opportunity to take part in courses and workshops.

More information is available from the Social Services department located on the first floor at the town hall building or by ringing 965 351 994.

