Benidorm (Alicante) town hall takes a tougher line on mobility scooters

By Linda Hall • 21 July 2022 • 14:05

CHECKING UP: Police on Benidorm’s Levante beach remind PMV users about the rules Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM’S town is cracking down on Personal Mobility Vehicles (PMVs).

The Transport department and the Policia Local have recently held meetings with the firms that hire out PMVs and tourism associations, tightening up controls over rentals and use.

“We are launching a campaign on two fronts,” explained Transport councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate. “On one hand we are informing the firms that rent out PMVs about local byelaws and ensuring they are complied with,” he said.

“On the other we are providing the same information for users.”

Benidorm was one of the first municipalities in Spain to regulate rentals and use of PMVs with byelaws aimed at guaranteeing the safety of all those on the roads, but principally pedestrians, De Zarate pointed out.

“Nonetheless, there are still people who do not comply, occasioning complaints from drivers and pedestrians affected by PMVs that are speeding or invading spaces where they are barred,” the councillor said.

Mobility vehicles and electric scooters were also damaging pavements and promenades, De Zarate added.

He also revealed that his department and the Policia Local have explained to the hire firms that mobility scooters should only be rented to persons with accredited mobility or health problems and the over-55s.

Breaking these rules could mean a €500 fine, De Zarate said.

Meanwhile, the Policia Local are reminding users of electric scooters that these are banned from pavements and promenades. They should also wear crash helmets and need third-party insurance.

