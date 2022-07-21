Drone provides additional safety on El Campello (Alicante) beaches this summer

By Linda Hall • 21 July 2022 • 11:19

EL CAMPELLO: Drone ready for action Photo credit: El Campello town hall

A DRONE as well as El Campello’s usual lifesaving service will be on hand for rescue operations this summer.

The drone belonging to General Drones, a firm under contract to the regional government, will be providing additional safety until the end of the summer season.

The device, which can be airborne within four seconds and travel at 50 kilometres per hour, will deliver an automatically-inflatable lifejacket to a swimmer in difficulties, municipal sources said.

Shifts are shared between three drone pilots based on El Campello’s Carrer La Mar beach but, since the drone operates within a four-kilometre radius, it is able to cover practically all of the town’s coastline.

Drones are currently present on 23 Valencian Community beaches, from Orihuela in southern Alicante province as far as Oropesa in Castellon.

